ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,900 ($39.44) to GBX 2,450 ($33.32) in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($54.40) to GBX 3,850 ($52.36) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ASOS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($54.40) to GBX 3,040 ($41.34) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,674.00.

OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. ASOS has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $81.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.94.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

