Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Get Assertio alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assertio in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Assertio stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.12. Assertio has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASRT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Assertio by 520.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 217,042 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Assertio by 105.5% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 268,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 137,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Assertio by 275.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 128,445 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Assertio by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 121,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 118,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assertio (ASRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.