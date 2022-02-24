Associated British Foods (ABF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Associated British Foods (LON: ABF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/23/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,250 ($30.60) price target on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,250 ($30.60) price target on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/8/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/31/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,250 ($30.60) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 2,300 ($31.28) price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/20/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 2,600 ($35.36) price target on the stock.

1/17/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,700 ($36.72) price target on the stock.

ABF opened at GBX 1,940.50 ($26.39) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,990.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,955.70. The company has a market capitalization of £15.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.07. Associated British Foods plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,719 ($23.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,796.19 ($38.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Get Associated British Foods plc alerts:

In related news, insider Emma Adamo sold 38,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($28.45), for a total transaction of £799,227.68 ($1,086,940.95).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.