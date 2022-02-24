Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.08

Shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 43765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Several research firms have commented on ASTR. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,061,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,105,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,953,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,356,000. 33.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astra Space Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

