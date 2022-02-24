Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.08

Shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 43765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.
Several research firms have commented on ASTR. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21.
Astra Space Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTR)
Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astra Space (ASTR)
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.