AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Gap Up to $59.86

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.86, but opened at $61.97. AstraZeneca shares last traded at $61.34, with a volume of 241,208 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet cut AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $187.60 billion, a PE ratio of 432.46, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 978.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

