ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect ATI Physical Therapy to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ATIP opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $10.72.

In related news, Chairman John L. Larsen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATIP. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth approximately $416,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 467.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 468,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATIP. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.28.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

