ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect ATI Physical Therapy to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:ATIP opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $10.72.
In related news, Chairman John L. Larsen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATIP. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.28.
ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)
ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.