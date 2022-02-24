Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 0.71. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $41.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 34,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $679,000. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

