Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATLC. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlanticus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.50.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $54.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $830.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.57. Atlanticus has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $91.98.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $425,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 5,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $304,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATLC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Atlanticus by 575.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Atlanticus by 209.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Atlanticus by 475.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus (Get Rating)

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.