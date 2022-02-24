Atria Investments LLC Buys 5,244 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 9.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.4% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 25,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife stock opened at $68.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MET. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

