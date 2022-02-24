Atria Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,903 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cerner by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cerner by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cerner by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 954,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,306,000 after purchasing an additional 128,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Cerner by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 762,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,275,000 after purchasing an additional 195,006 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Cerner by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $93.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $67.96 and a 1 year high of $93.44.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 62.79%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

