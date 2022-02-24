Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 340.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 148,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after purchasing an additional 114,655 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,197,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

NYSE:INFO opened at $105.52 on Thursday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $88.44 and a 12 month high of $135.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

IHS Markit Profile (Get Rating)

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.