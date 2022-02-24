Atria Investments LLC Purchases 5,035 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Copart by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $117.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.23. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. Copart had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

