Atria Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 23.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 87.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,588,000 after purchasing an additional 964,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.60.

Shares of ADI opened at $156.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.54. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.25 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.79%.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

