Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Audacy had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AUD traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.74. 52,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,758. Audacy has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $387.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41.

Get Audacy alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AUD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Audacy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Audacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 393,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $999,998.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUD. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Audacy in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy in the 2nd quarter worth $404,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy in the 2nd quarter worth $3,023,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Audacy by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 98,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Audacy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Audacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.