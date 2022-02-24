Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading Down 8.9%

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.80. 167,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,527,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Several brokerages have commented on AUR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.66.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12).

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUR. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUR)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.