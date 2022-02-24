Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $277.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $344.00 to $277.00 in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $346.00 to $289.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $314.80.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $209.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $208.74 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,095 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in Autodesk by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 400,133 shares of the software company’s stock worth $114,106,000 after buying an additional 87,692 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in Autodesk by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 11,439 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $192,261,000 after purchasing an additional 30,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.