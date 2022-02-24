Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Cut to $300.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $343.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.53% from the company’s current price.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Autodesk from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. OTR Global downgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.80.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK opened at $209.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.46 and a 200 day moving average of $282.62. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $208.74 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,095 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,470,795,000 after buying an additional 333,863 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 14.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after purchasing an additional 875,015 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,953,000 after purchasing an additional 902,168 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Autodesk by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,112,980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,156,529,000 after purchasing an additional 186,973 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Autodesk by 2.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,909 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,072,500,000 after purchasing an additional 97,848 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.