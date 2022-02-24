Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) versus Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Critical Review

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) and Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.2% of Reneo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Avalo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of Avalo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Reneo Pharmaceuticals and Avalo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reneo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Avalo Therapeutics -1,211.01% -272.08% -122.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reneo Pharmaceuticals and Avalo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reneo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Avalo Therapeutics $6.70 million 14.48 -$63.50 million N/A N/A

Reneo Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avalo Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and Avalo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reneo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 Avalo Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Reneo Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 604.99%. Avalo Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 536.57%. Given Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Reneo Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Avalo Therapeutics.

Summary

Reneo Pharmaceuticals beats Avalo Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation. The company was founded by Blake M. Paterson, Isaac Blech, Barbara S. Slusher, and Solomon H. Snyder on January 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

