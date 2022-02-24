Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

AGR traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.59. 9,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,848. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,500,000 after purchasing an additional 116,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,868,000 after purchasing an additional 173,680 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 673,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,603,000 after purchasing an additional 64,317 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 151,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 26,706 shares in the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

