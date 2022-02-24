Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Announces Earnings Results

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.33 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.74. 16,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,900. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 0.92. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $48.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

