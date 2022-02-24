Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Receives $25.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVDX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avant Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of AVDX stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.03. 526,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,215. Avant Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49.

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

