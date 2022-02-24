Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.92 and last traded at $15.79. Approximately 5,248 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 265,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $738.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

