Avista (NYSE:AVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AVA traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,563. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average of $41.42. Avista has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

In related news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Avista by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Avista by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 37,914 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Avista by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Avista by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 51,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 32,338 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

