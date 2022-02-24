Avista (NYSE:AVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avista had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:AVA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,563. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVA shares. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Avista news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 22.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,315,000 after acquiring an additional 77,787 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 49.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 622,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,465,000 after acquiring an additional 35,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Avista (NYSE:AVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.