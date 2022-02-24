Avista (NYSE:AVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avista had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:AVA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,563. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVA shares. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Avista news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 22.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,315,000 after acquiring an additional 77,787 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 49.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 622,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,465,000 after acquiring an additional 35,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

