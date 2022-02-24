Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.21

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 96781 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32. The company has a market cap of C$14.24 million and a PE ratio of -2.05.

Get Avivagen alerts:

Avivagen (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avivagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avivagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.