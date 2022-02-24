Avondale Wealth Management Acquires 16,463 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 304,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,463 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 8.2% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

GOVT stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.51. 4,782,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39.

