Avondale Wealth Management Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Avondale Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 3.6% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in AT&T by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.80. 1,534,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,135,176. The company has a market capitalization of $162.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. AT&T’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

