Avondale Wealth Management Has $137,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Avondale Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Netflix by 70.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 3,039.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 58,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Erste Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $3.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $371.38. The stock had a trading volume of 205,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,437,957. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.46 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $164.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $487.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $569.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.