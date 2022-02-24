Avondale Wealth Management Sells 1,265 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Avondale Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications makes up about 0.4% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,111,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,622,000 after purchasing an additional 726,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,482,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29,955 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,215,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,953,000 after buying an additional 553,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,985,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,619,000 after buying an additional 587,211 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citic Securities assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.80.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total value of $968,619.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,579 shares of company stock worth $26,254,669. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.51. 164,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,220. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.84. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.10 and a 52 week high of $440.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

