Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.920-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $193 million-$193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.96 million.

NASDAQ ACLS traded up $3.92 on Thursday, reaching $67.76. The company had a trading volume of 12,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $77.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.84 and a 200-day moving average of $57.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.60.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,667,000 after acquiring an additional 48,022 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after buying an additional 115,899 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after buying an additional 37,809 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

