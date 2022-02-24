Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.920-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $193 million-$193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.96 million.
NASDAQ ACLS traded up $3.92 on Thursday, reaching $67.76. The company had a trading volume of 12,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $77.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.84 and a 200-day moving average of $57.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.57.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,667,000 after acquiring an additional 48,022 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after buying an additional 115,899 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after buying an additional 37,809 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.
About Axcelis Technologies (Get Rating)
Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.
