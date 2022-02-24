Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Price Target Increased to C$16.25 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$16.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.50 to C$11.25 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

MYAGF stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $9.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37.

Aya Gold & Silver, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Zgounder, Boumadine, 233263 permit, Amizmiz, Azegour, and La Campana properties. The company was founded by Réjean Gosselin on December 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

