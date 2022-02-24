B. Riley Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CZR. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $78.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.88. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $119.81.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after acquiring an additional 20,834 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.