B. Riley Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CZR. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $78.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.88. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $119.81.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after acquiring an additional 20,834 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

