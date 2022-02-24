B. Riley Trims ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Target Price to $9.50

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.75% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for ARMOUR Residential REIT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Separately, Jonestrading cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

NYSE:ARR opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $768.05 million, a PE ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,675,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,195,000 after buying an additional 1,672,096 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 113.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,818,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,183,000 after buying an additional 1,496,675 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 404.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after buying an additional 907,467 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,201,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,244,000 after buying an additional 539,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 775.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 506,700 shares in the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.