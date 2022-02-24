B90 (LON:B90) Stock Price Down 0.2%

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Rating) shares fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.49 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.49 ($0.10). 1,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 165,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

The stock has a market capitalization of £17.84 million and a PE ratio of -3.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.17.

Get B90 alerts:

B90 Company Profile (LON:B90)

B90 Holdings PLC engages in the operation of online Sportsbook and casino product. It is also involved in the provision of marketing activities for other online gaming companies. The company was formerly known as Veltyco Group PLC and changed its name to B90 Holdings PLC in February 2020. B90 Holdings PLC is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B90 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B90 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.