BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.99

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.99 and last traded at $34.83, with a volume of 643173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.69.

BAESY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BAE Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BAE Systems by 41.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in BAE Systems by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,970 shares during the period. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

