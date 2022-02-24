BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 633.17 ($8.61).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.16) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.76) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.93) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.55) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($9.11) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

LON BA traded up GBX 7.80 ($0.11) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 600.80 ($8.17). The company had a trading volume of 4,817,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,603. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 573.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 568.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of £18.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 408.29 ($5.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,957.50 ($26.62).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.21) per share. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.90. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.64%.

About BAE Systems (Get Rating)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.