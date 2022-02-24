Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.31

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.31 and last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 91168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.
BLDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.35.
The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.12.
Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDP)
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.