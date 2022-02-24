Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $547.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 363.7% on a year-over-year basis. Bally’s updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BALY traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.39. 24,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,945. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Bally’s by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bally’s by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

BALY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

