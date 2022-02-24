bAlpha Hits Market Cap of $269,835.34 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 24th. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $269,835.34 and approximately $569,641.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.99 or 0.00041875 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, bAlpha has traded down 33.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00034087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00110155 BTC.

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

