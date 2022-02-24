Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,869 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 33,921 shares.The stock last traded at $3.48 and had previously closed at $3.44.
The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.32%.
About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)
Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.
