Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €3.70 by Jefferies Financial Group

Banco Santander (BME:SAN – Get Rating) has been given a €3.70 ($4.20) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SAN. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.00) price objective on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €4.50 ($5.11) price objective on Banco Santander in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.30 ($3.75) price objective on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.40 ($3.86) price objective on Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.43) to €4.00 ($4.55) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €3.89 ($4.42).

Banco Santander has a 12 month low of €5.27 ($5.99) and a 12 month high of €6.25 ($7.10).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

