Barclays Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €240.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €240.00 ($272.73) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on Allianz in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($289.77) target price on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($295.45) target price on Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €265.00 ($301.14) target price on Allianz in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($305.68) target price on Allianz in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €250.67 ($284.85).

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €206.35 ($234.49) on Monday. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($235.00). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €218.63 and a 200-day moving average price of €205.54.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

