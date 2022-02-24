Barclays Cuts Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Price Target to GBX 1,670

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,685 ($22.92) to GBX 1,670 ($22.71) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SNN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $828.25.

Shares of SNN stock traded down $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $33.92. The company had a trading volume of 50,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,253. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average of $35.16. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,890,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,392,000 after purchasing an additional 212,784 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,974,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,344,000 after purchasing an additional 275,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,414,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,973,000 after acquiring an additional 169,437 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,114,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,261,000 after acquiring an additional 97,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

