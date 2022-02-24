Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 260 Price Target at UBS Group

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) received a GBX 260 ($3.54) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 330 ($4.49) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.33) to GBX 260 ($3.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 210 ($2.86) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.26) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 265.13 ($3.61).

Shares of LON BARC traded down GBX 16.58 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 179.40 ($2.44). The stock had a trading volume of 81,874,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,482,340. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 156.91 ($2.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.99). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 197.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 191.69. The firm has a market cap of £30.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.73.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.49), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($152,388.00).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

