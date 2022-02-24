Barclays Lowers Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target to $16.00

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SBRA. JMP Securities cut their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

