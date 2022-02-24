Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for OSB Group (LON:OSB)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 665 ($9.04) price objective on the stock.

OSB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 716 ($9.74) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 716 ($9.74) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 645 ($8.77) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OSB Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 555 ($7.55).

Get OSB Group alerts:

Shares of OSB stock opened at GBX 513.50 ($6.98) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 547.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 517.32. OSB Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 411.60 ($5.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 588.51 ($8.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.28.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.