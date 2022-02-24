Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 705 ($9.59) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.79) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.88) target price on easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.20) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 734.50 ($9.99).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 646.40 ($8.79) on Monday. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 457.50 ($6.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.89). The stock has a market cap of £4.90 billion and a PE ratio of -4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 616.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 657.85.

In other easyJet news, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.92) per share, with a total value of £9,951.52 ($13,533.96). Also, insider Catherine Bradley CBE purchased 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.90) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800.77 ($24,208.85). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,336.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

