Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

B has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $46.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.51. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.23 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of B. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Barnes Group by 1,497.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 359,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,984,000 after purchasing an additional 336,592 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,105,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,690,000 after buying an additional 265,060 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,936,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 113.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 473,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after buying an additional 251,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,394,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,493,000 after buying an additional 202,363 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

