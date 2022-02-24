Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.70 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.72 billion. Barrett Business Services reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year sales of $6.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Barrett Business Services.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BBSI shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Vincent P. Price purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 184.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,343 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.21. 54,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,711. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $86.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.88. The company has a market cap of $444.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

