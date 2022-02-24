Bath Savings Trust Co Has $223,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 863 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,285 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 5,753.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $165,576,000 after buying an additional 742,154 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $161,210,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FedEx by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $214.84 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $214.75 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.